The court-appointed liquidator of recently-collapsed home builder Stroud Homes Tamworth is encouraging contractors and clients with potential claims against the builder to get in touch.
Following legal action by steel company Bluescope, the building company was forced into liquidation by the Victorian Supreme Court, which appointed GS Andrews Advisory Partner Andrew Juzva as the company's liquidator, more than six weeks after the company initially closed its doors in March.
"If you've got claims give our office a call and lodge them. We're more than happy to have a chat with any creditors that want to give us a call, provide us with the details of their claim, and any information they have about the affairs of the company which they believe should be entered," Mr Juzva said.
The Melbourne-based accounting firm can be reached on (03) 9662 2666.
The long slog into liquidation isn't nearly over as Mr Juzva said it could take weeks to assess the company's assets, which will be used to pay off Stroud's creditors.
Since the home builder was a franchise, parent company Stroud Homes is not liable for the Tamworth branch's debts.
Instead, the duty to provide information on the company's finances falls to franchise owner and company director Peter Verrier.
"We still need to obtain various documents and reports from the director. We've served those documents and are waiting for him to comply and complete them for us," Mr Juzva said.
Mr Verrier could not be reached for comment.
Customers and tradespeople have previously told the Leader they have been unable to contact Stroud Homes Tamworth, or its director, since the business closed its doors and removed its website in March.
At that time, parent company Stroud Homes said in a statement, "We have four clients we're working very closely with and we're doing everything we can to assist them".
A spokesperson for Stroud Homes' head office was contacted by the Leader, but declined to comment.
