A WEEK-LONG special fixture hearing has been set down in Tamworth for a man to defend a charge levelled against him after his passenger was killed in a car crash.
Csaba Somogyi will front Tamworth Local Court in September, more than three-and-a-half years after the fatal crash at Borah Creek, near Manilla.
Magistrate Julie Soars had to ask for assistance from the Chief Magistrate's Office to accommodate the five-day hearing for the "old" case that was "dumped" back into her local court list when a charge was dropped.
An out-of-town magistrate will travel to Tamworth to hear the case.
"It'll be a visiting magistrate, they'll need to hear submissions and give judgement within the five days, so they don't end up part-heard," Ms Soars said on Thursday.
"It'll be marked as a special fixture, must proceed, any application to vacate must be made as soon as possible or it may not be granted."
Somogyi was charged by Tamworth Crash Investigation Unit officers after a 49-year-old man died when a Volkswagen Golf hatchback ran off the road and hit a tree on March 5, 2020.
Somogyi has maintained his innocence throughout the lengthy process, pleading not guilty to negligent driving causing death.
The pair were taking part in the Riverina Redneck Rally for charity at the time.
The case was progressing through the district court, until the DPP revealed a dangerous driving charge would be withdrawn last month.
Somogyi's bail was continued in court.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
