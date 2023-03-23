The Northern Daily Leader
Csaba Somogyi to front Tamworth court hearing after fatal crash at Borah Creek, near Manilla in 2020

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
March 24 2023 - 6:30am
The man will front a five-day hearing in Tamworth Local Court in September. File picture

A WEEK-LONG special fixture hearing has been set down in Tamworth for a man to defend a charge levelled against him after his passenger was killed in a car crash.

