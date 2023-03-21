The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Assistance needed for Csaba Somogyi's hearing in Tamworth Local Court after Borah Creek Crash near Manilla in 2020

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:15pm
The fatal crash case will be prosecuted in Tamworth Local Court. File picture

A TAMWORTH magistrate has been forced to call Sydney for help after a fatal crash case was "dumped" back into her list after years-long "shenanigans" in the district court.

