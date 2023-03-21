A TAMWORTH magistrate has been forced to call Sydney for help after a fatal crash case was "dumped" back into her list after years-long "shenanigans" in the district court.
Csaba Somogyi was charged by Tamworth Crash Investigation Unit officers after a man was killed in a crash at Borah Creek, between Manilla and Barraba, during a charity car rally more than three years ago.
The case was mentioned in Tamworth Local Court for the first time on Monday since the charge against the Hungarian businessman was downgraded and moved out of the district court list.
"This is one of the oldest matters I have ever seen coming back to the local court," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"It's such an old matter, it's so outside of time standards."
The matter was mentioned three times on Monday as Ms Soars tried to confirm whether the hearing would run in Narrabri or Tamworth, and whether the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, would remain involved.
She said the DPP had "dumped" the 2020 matter back into her list.
Solicitor for the Crown Matthew Kilkeary dialled into court via video link and revealed he expected the hearing to run for almost a full sitting week, with experts to give evidence.
"Your Honour, having spoken to the Crown prosecutor this afternoon, the estimate is four-to-five days," Mr Kilkeary said on Monday.
That's more than double the amount of time Ms Soars said she ever usually had available to set aside for one hearing.
Mr Kilkeary confirmed the DPP would be prosecuting the case and that it fell into the catchment to run in Tamworth Local Court.
"There's no way a local magistrate can deal with that," Ms Soars said.
"I'm going to have to ask for assistance from the Chief Magistrate's Office in Sydney."
She said it would have to be set down as a special fixture in one of Tamworth's larger courtrooms, and would not be able to run until after at least July this year.
Somogyi has maintained his innocence throughout the lengthy process, pleading not guilty to the lesser charge of negligent driving causing death.
The matter will go back to court later this week for hearing dates to be confirmed.
Somogyi is accused of driving negligently while behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf hatchback when it ran off the road and hit a tree near Borah Creek on March 5, 2020.
A 49-year-old man, his passenger, died at the scene. Somogyi was also injured.
The pair were taking part in the Riverina Redneck Rally at the time of the crash, which was raising funds for kids with cancer.
Somogyi was set to front trial on a dangerous driving charge but his trial date was never reached in Tamworth District Court. Instead, the DPP revealed earlier this month that it was not proceeding with the dangerous driving offence, and dropped the charge. The back-up allegation of negligent driving was confirmed in court.
His bail was continued.
