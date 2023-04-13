A VOLUNTEER firefighter accused of deliberately sparking several suspicious blazes has been granted more time for his defence solicitor to negotiate with police.
Leelan John Watts is yet to enter pleas to seven allegations of intentionally lighting a fire and being reckless as to its spread in and around the Warrah Creek area, near Willow Tree.
The 19-year-old was flanked by family members as he appeared in Tamworth Local Court this week for the first mention of his case since he was granted bail last month.
Legal Aid solicitor Daniel Daley said he was still "not in a position" to enter pleas.
"I would be asking for some time," he said.
"I'm making reps to the police."
He said he was looking to negotiate with police on the charges because there were "issues" with some of the allegations.
"There is seven sequences," Mr Daley told the court.
Police allege the farmhand, student pilot and volunteer firefighter - who was stood down from the Rural Fire Service (RFS) after he was charged - used a lighter to spark several fires across a two week period in March.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the charges had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) - which would see the case head to trial or sentence in the district court - but he said there was "no election" and it would remain in the local court.
"It is going to remain with the police prosecution," he told the court.
Mr Daley said he had no brief of evidence.
"I've only got the fact sheet," he said.
Magistrate Brett Thomas said because no pleas had been entered he can't make an order for a brief to be prepared.
The case was adjourned to allow police and the defence to discuss the charges before it will return to court next month.
"I better make a note that a plea is to be entered on that date," he said.
"Your bail is to continue."
The Warrah Creek local was arrested at 12.01am on March 20 and taken to Tamworth Police Station, where he was questioned and charged.
Court documents show Watts is accused of sparking fires at Warrah Creek, about 90km south of Tamworth, on March 4, 5 and 6; in the early hours of March 10; and about 11am on March 15.
Police allege he lit another fire about 6.51pm on March 19, just hours before his arrest.
As part of his bail conditions - which were granted in Tamworth Local Court on March 20 - include that Watts must remain under house arrest; and not leave his bail address unless with specific people; and must not possess a lighter or means of ignition.
