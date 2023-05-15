FIREFIGHTERS and council crews have shut down a busy Tamworth street after workers hit a gas main on Monday afternoon.
Traffic including school buses are being diverted around Piper Street in North Tamworth while emergency service crews work at the scene.
The street, which is a major thoroughfare for traffic getting to and from Oxley High School and Tamworth's TAFE campus, is a no go zone for all pedestrians and traffic.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said motorists should avoid the area.
"Please be advised, Piper Street is currently closed between Janison and Victoria Streets due to a gas main being hit," council said.
"Emergency services are on site.
"Please avoid the area if possible."
There is no estimate on when the gas service will be returned, or when the street will be reopened.
