Workers strike gas main in Piper Street in North Tamworth forcing traffic diversions

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:20pm
Road closed signs have been installed and traffic is being diverted away from Piper Street in North Tamworth. Picture by Rachel Clark
Road closed signs have been installed and traffic is being diverted away from Piper Street in North Tamworth. Picture by Rachel Clark

FIREFIGHTERS and council crews have shut down a busy Tamworth street after workers hit a gas main on Monday afternoon.

