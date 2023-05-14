A WOMAN was drunk behind the wheel when she swerved onto the wrong side of a busy Tamworth road and hit an oncoming ute on a Friday afternoon.
Tamworth Local Court heard Kayarna Pepper had nothing on her traffic or criminal records when a high-range drink driving charge was levelled against her after the crash on February 3.
"It's unusual," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"This does appear to be well out of character."
Defence solicitor Harry Pendlebury asked the court for a two-week adjournment for material in support of his client to be filed.
READ ALSO:
He said the 37-year-old had been dealing with issues at the time of the incident, but were now being addressed.
Ms Soars agreed to set the matter down for sentence later this month after Pepper pleaded guilty to the charge.
She ordered a background report be prepared ahead of sentencing.
"Fairly high reading with an accident," she said, reading the document detailing what happened.
Court documents show Pepper was driving a silver Mitsubishi SUV east along Jewry Street about 3.30pm when she crashed into a white Holden Commodore ute while travelling at about 60km per hour.
"[Pepper's] vehicle crossed on to the incorrect side of the road, colliding with the front of the white Commodore, and came to rest on the grass verge on the opposite side of the road," the agreed facts said.
Emergency services, including police and ambulance paramedics, were called.
Pepper was treated at the scene before being taken to Tamworth hospital.
She was charged about a month later after testing revealed she had a blood alcohol reading of 0.194 at the time of the crash, almost four times the legal limit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.