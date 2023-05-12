The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Victoria Anne Miller avoids jail in Tamworth court after string of fraudulent online applications to NSW government

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Anne Miller avoided jail in Tamworth court on Friday after string of fraudulent online applications to NSW government. Picture from file
Victoria Anne Miller avoided jail in Tamworth court on Friday after string of fraudulent online applications to NSW government. Picture from file

A WOMAN caught trying to scam the state government out of about $70,000 in support payments has sidestepped a stint behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.