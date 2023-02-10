The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth passenger still in intensive care in hospital, driver released after crash on Duri-Dungowan Road near Dungowan

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated February 10 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TAMWORTH man is out of a coma but still in intensive care as he recovers from serious injuries suffered in a crash almost a week ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.