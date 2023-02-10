A TAMWORTH man is out of a coma but still in intensive care as he recovers from serious injuries suffered in a crash almost a week ago.
The 23-year-old underwent emergency surgery after he was flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in the wake of the crash near Dungowan on February 5.
He suffered multiple broken ribs, a punctured lung and a broken pelvis in the impact and was placed in a coma by doctors.
It's understood the man is now out of a coma but being treated for his serious injuries in hospital's intensive care unit. He's believed to be in a serious but stable condition.
Investigators are still trying to work out if speed led to the crash which saw the Subaru WRX slam into the power pole on Duri-Dungowan Road near Dungowan just after 3.30pm.
It's understood the Subaru lost control after rounding a bend on the road before it smashed into the power pole, which snapped in half.
The driver - a 33-year-old Tamworth man - suffered a head injury and was taken to Tamworth hospital.
He's since been released from hospital this week but is yet to be interviewed by police.
Crash investigators returned to the scene this week to comb the roadway as part of the probe to piece together the moments before the Subaru hit the power pole.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed investigations into the crash are continuing but no charges have been laid.
