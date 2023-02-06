A MAN has undergone surgery in a Newcastle hospital after he and another were injured in a crash on the outskirts of Tamworth.
The Crash Investigation Unit spent the night on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday combing the scene for clues on Duri-Dungowan Road at Dungowan.
The two men - aged 24 and 23 - were in a blue Subaru WRX sedan which lost control and crashed into a telegraph pole shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday.
The 23-year-old passenger suffered multiple injuries in the crash. Multiple ambulances were deployed and paramedics treated the man at the scene.
READ ALSO:
He was later flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle and underwent surgery late on Sunday night for his serious injuries.
Police said he was in a serious condition in hospital.
The 24-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to Tamworth hospital for emergency treatment. He also underwent mandatory testing.
The area was cordoned off and two crash investigators spent several hours examining the roadway, the telegraph pole as well as the wreckage of the Subaru.
The car was towed from the scene and will be examined as part of the crash investigation.
Police said speed and fatigue were being looked at as they examine all factors that could have led to the crash.
No charges have been laid, and police said on Monday they are yet to speak to both occupants.
The crash occurred on a deadly day across New England North West roads after two people were killed in a crash at Moree on Sunday morning, while another man lost his life riding a motorbike near Boggabri on the same day.
The Dungowan crash was one of two call outs for the Tamworth-based Crash Investigation Unit on the weekend after four men were injured, including one critically, after a head-on collision near Bingara on Friday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.