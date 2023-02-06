The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Crash investigators examining Duri-Dungowan Road at Dungowan after two men injured

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
February 6 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Crash Investigation Unit from Tamworth is probing the Subaru crash. Picture by Peter Hardin

A MAN has undergone surgery in a Newcastle hospital after he and another were injured in a crash on the outskirts of Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.