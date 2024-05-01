14-year-old charged following inquiries into break-ins at Tamworth

A teenager will face court later this month charged following an investigation into two break and enters in Tamworth late last year.
A computer, gaming console, quad bike, tools, jewellery, and TVs were reported stolen during two break-ins on Hillvue and Cole roads in December 2023.
Following inquiries, officers attached to Oxley Police District attended a home in Tamworth at about 10:30pm on Tuesday, April 30, to speak with a boy.
The 14-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
The teen was subsequently charged with two counts of break and enter house steal value; and breach of bail.
He was refused bail to appear at a Children's court on Monday, May 13, 2024.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
