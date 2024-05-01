Trial begins after man denies South Tamworth robbery and break-in

A TRIAL has opened against a man accused of being one of three masked men who broke into a South Tamworth home while armed with a gun.
Jermaine Sands appeared in the dock of Tamworth District Court on May 1 for the first day of his trial after pleading not guilty to two charges levelled against him.
The 24-year-old is accused of one count of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, and one allegation of breaking into a South Tamworth home while armed with a dangerous weapon and assaulting a man.
The charges stem from a robbery at a home on Thompson Crescent, South Tamworth, on March 2, 2022.
Sands is accused of acting as part of a joint criminal enterprise and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A jury of 12 men and women heard details of the allegations levelled against Sands in opening addresses from the Crown and defence.
The Crown prosecutor told the jury on the evening of March 2, three men wearing balaclavas broke into the South Tamworth home.
While inside the men robbed a woman of $300 cash, a bullet was discharged, and a man suffered lacerations to his hand.
The court heard it was not in dispute a robbery took place, a break-in occurred, and a man was assaulted and suffered an injury to his hand.
The Crown said what would need to be determined was whether or not Sands was one of the three men involved in the incident.
"The real issue is can the Crown prove the accused was one of the trio," the prosecutor said.
"Was the accused one of those three balaclava-clad men."
Sands was arrested and charged with the allegations by police on August 2, 2022.
The court heard no evidence would be brought before the court about which accused allegedly did what while inside the home.
"It's the Crown case that each of the accused ... played different roles but all with the same goal in mind," the prosecutor said.
The court heard two witnesses would be called to give evidence during the trial which is expected to run for two days.
Sands' defence barrister Jack Hibbard told the jury it was important they assess the credibility and reliability of the witnesses called during the trial.
The trial will continue before Judge Andrew Coleman on Thursday.
