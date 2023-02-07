A PASSENGER seriously injured in a crash on the outskirts of Tamworth remains in a coma after undergoing emergency surgery.
The Leader can reveal police will investigate whether speed played a role in the crash which saw the Subaru WRX slam into the power pole on Duri-Dungowan Road near Dungowan on Sunday afternoon.
The 23-year-old Tamworth man, who was seated in the front passenger seat of the Subaru WRX, broke his pelvis in several places.
The Leader has been told the passenger underwent emergency surgery on his spleen in Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital and remained in a coma in the hospital's intensive care unit on Tuesday.
It's understood he suffered multiple broken ribs, a punctured lung and the broken pelvis in the crash.
READ ALSO:
The Crash Investigation Unit returned to the scene on Tuesday to comb the crash site.
Witnesses have told the Leader the power pole snapped in half during the impact, and so too the wreckage of the sedan. The crash occurred just after 3.30pm on Sunday.
Police have confirmed the driver - a 33-year-old man from Tamworth - suffered a head injury and was taken to Tamworth hospital for treatment.
It's understood the Subaru lost control after rounding a bend on the road before it smashed into the power pole.
Markers on the road by police show officers are examining the moments before the car hit the power pole, and will look at what speed the car was travelling at.
No charges have been laid and investigations continue with officers yet to speak to the occupants.
The Crash Investigation Unit - based in Tamworth - is also examining the moments leading up to a Bingara head-on crash on the night of February 3 that injured four men.
A Toyota Camry, which had three men inside, collided head on with an oncoming Isuzu D-MAX ute.
The crash occurred on the Bora Road, at the intersection of Halls Creek Avenue. The men were all local to Bingara.
A 44-year-old man - who was the behind the wheel of the Camry - suffered spinal injuries, while a 43-year-old passenger suffered leg injuries. The driver of the D-MAX suffered serious injuries, and all three were taken to Tamworth hospital.
A 53-year-old man was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, where he remains, with multiple injuries.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.