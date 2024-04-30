Man accused of threatening to chop up woman refused bail in court

A MAN accused of threatening to chop up a woman and leave her in a bath tub has been ordered to stay behind bars.
Leon Prince appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when his bid for bail was refused.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the 24-year-old was facing "extremely serious" domestic violence allegations which were keeping him behind bars.
Reading from a police report, Ms Soars told the court, Prince had allegedly called a woman a "mut", threatened to chop her up, kicked her in the back of the head, and tried to drag her back after she attempted to flee.
Ms Soars said the complainant had allegedly expressed concerns Prince would "eventually kill her".
Prince is accused of three counts of domestic violence related common assault; one charge of stalk or intimidate; one count of break-and-enter; and one allegation of contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Prince has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
The court heard the 24-year-old had already made an application for bail in April, but was making a fresh application in a bid to attend the funeral of a close relative.
Prince's Legal Aid defence solicitor Katherine Walker said if released from custody the 24-year-old would live at an address in Newcastle and agree not to enter Tamworth.
Ms Walker said Prince was spending time in jail while bail refused on the allegations, but may not end up being sentenced to time behind bars if he's convicted of the charges.
The court heard the case was in the process of being handed to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the charges levelled against Prince were still to be certified.
Ms Soars said if released on bail, the 24-year-old could pose an "extreme risk" of either injury or death to the complainant.
She refused Prince bail and he will remain in custody until the matter returns to court in June.
