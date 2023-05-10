The Northern Daily Leader
Matthew John Riley to front sentencing in Tamworth District Court after New England Highway arrest at Willow Tree

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 11 2023 - 5:00am
A MAN armed with a machete wielded a weapon in a bid to steal a car, led police on a chase and stole petrol before he was tracked to a highway truck stop south of Tamworth.

