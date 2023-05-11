Students at Oxley High are being given a taste of life after school.
A two-week program, called 'Oxley Goes to Work', enables over 100 students from year 10 to participate in various workshops, industry talks, and work experience with businesses from across the Tamworth region.
The aim of the program is to engage kids who are looking at alternative career paths, outside of university.
"It helps give us more opportunities and see what's around and outside of Tamworth," Year 10 student Chiara Strano said.
Students have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions with post-school providers, which could lead to a school-based or fulltime apprenticeship or traineeship, or even casual work opportunities.
Some of the industries students will be looking at over the next week include real-estate, construction, Tamworth regional council, mining, hospitality, and media.
Real estate agent with Raine & Horne Bree Poetschka said as the kids enter the final phase of their schooling, it's important for them to look at the different opportunities and qualifications they can gain.
"I was a school-based trainee," she said.
"While I was at school, instead of doing extra units, I did my units at TAFE. I worked part-time at a local agency, and did school at the same time."
"It helped me transition into my role. As soon as I left school I had a job ready to go."
Careers councillor Katrina Davis said there is an abundance of new opportunities for school leavers these days.
"There are lots of other opportunities to gain employment, to gain a fulfilling job and role within the community," Ms Davis said.
"There is more opportunities for kids to taste that trade in school than in the past. So kids who have that interest are provided the chance to gain accreditation before leaving school."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
