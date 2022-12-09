A TAMWORTH police officer is recovering after he was severely concussed and collapsed after a foot pursuit in the early hours of the morning.
The Leader can reveal the male constable was injured during a foot chase with a 13-year-old boy on Wednesday morning in South Tamworth.
It's understood the officer was deployed with other uniformed officers to reports of suspicious activity in South Tamworth about 3am on Wednesday.
The officer gave chase through several yards after a young person was spotted.
Despite taking what police described as a heavy fall, the constable continued the chase and managed to capture the 13-year-old in a yard in Edward Street.
The Leader has been told the general duties officer suffered a serious concussion while in the foot pursuit, and after returning to the police station he collapsed.
He was taken to Tamworth hospital for medical treatment and underwent a CT scan, among other checks.
It's understood the officer was cleared of serious injury and has been released from hospital.
Police confirmed the 13-year-old will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act for trespassing.
Tamworth police as well as Operation Mongoose officers have been battling a rising tide of break-in and property crime offences across the city.
This week, they also arrested another 13-year-old boy, as well as a 14-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old on various allegations.
