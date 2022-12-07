A TEENAGER and a man will front court on Thursday accused of a combined 35 offences through Tamworth.
The 16-year-old Tamworth boy and 20-year-old man from Tenterfield are in custody on aggravated break-and-enter and theft charges.
About 3.15am on Wednesday, police were called to a home on Bandalong Street in Hillvue after reports of a break and enter, where a mobile phone and an Audi sedan were stolen.
Police will allege in court that the Audi was used to travel to a caravan park in Tamworth before its occupants allegedly stole several items from nearby properties.
About 4.30am on Wednesday, Operation Mongoose police were patrolling and spotted a group of juveniles allegedly attempted to break into a home in Johnston Street in North Tamworth.
Officers gave chase of the boys and arrested a 16-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man
The Tenterfield man was charged with 15 offences including larceny; entering a vehicle without consent; two counts of aggravated break, enter and steal; four counts of entering a building with intent; three counts of having a face disguised with intent; and three counts of entering enclosed land.
He will front a bail hearing in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with 20 offences including three counts of aggravated break, enter and steal; stealing a car; two counts of breaching bail; larceny; entering a vehicle without consent; three counts of entering enclosed lands; five counts of entering a building with intent.
He's also accused of driving while unlicensed; and three counts of using a facial disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He spent the night in custody and will front Tamworth Children's Court on Thursday.
A 13-year-old boy, who was arrested at the same time, was charged with riding in a stolen car.
He was granted strict conditional bail to appear before a Tamworth Children's Court next week.
Police said investigations are continuing, and further charges could be laid.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
