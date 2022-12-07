TWO teenagers and an adult are in police custody after Operation Mongoose police swooped in Tamworth in the early hours of Wednesday.
A 16-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested in West Tamworth shortly after 6am on Wednesday after officers found them hiding in a drain.
Police claim the pair were hiding from officers at the time.
A 13-year-old was also arrested in a separate incident in a yard in South Tamworth about 3am.
The trio were all taken to Tamworth Police Station for questioning, and remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon.
The 16-year-old boy is being questioned by investigators on allegations of aggravated break-and-enter, stealing a car, larceny, entering inclosed lands and being carried in a stolen vehicle.
READ ALSO:
Police are investigating if he was involved in a series of property crime offences reported across Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
A 20-year-old man was also arrested and is being questioned by Operation Mongoose on several similar allegations.
Oxley police said multiple break-in, car theft and other trespassing offences had been reported to police in East Tamworth, North Tamworth, and the Longyard area.
Police said they suspect multiple offences are connected.
No charges have been laid but police said investigations are continuing.
Several crime scenes were also being examined on Wednesday as officers pieced together clues in their investigation.
At least one stolen vehicle was also recovered by police.
Meanwhile, the 13-year-old boy was arrested after he was allegedly caught trespassing in Edward Street.
Police were called to a home about 2.50am to reports of a young male acting suspiciously in the yard.
Officers arrested him and a spokesperson said he is expected to be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act for trespassing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.