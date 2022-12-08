The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Investigations to take some time into what caused Gwydir Highway fatal crash near Glen Innes at Matheson

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 9 2022 - 11:35am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the head-on crash on the Gwydir Highway near Glen Innes. Picture supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW

Police say investigations into Thursday's horror crash will take some time with counselling on offer for emergency services who attended the scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.