Court

Shannon Lee Kelly sentenced for high-range drink driving in South Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 9 2022 - 5:30am
The man blew more than five times the legal blood alcohol limit after his arrest. File picture

A MAN who has never held a driver's licence was arrested in Tamworth after he was caught behind the wheel of a ute after drinking more than a dozen beers.

