A MAN who has never held a driver's licence was arrested in Tamworth after he was caught behind the wheel of a ute after drinking more than a dozen beers.
Tamworth Local Court heard Shannon Lee Kelly had blown an "extraordinarily high" blood alcohol reading just after 9am on a Saturday morning, of more than five times the legal limit.
The 28-year-old represented himself when he was sentenced to a 15-month good behaviour order, two years off the road and 50 hours of community service.
He had pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving, and was fined $300 for the further charge of driving on the road without ever having had a licence.
"No jail today, sir," magistrate Julie Soars said.
She warned him that he risked spending time behind bars if he broke the orders or drove drunk again.
"It's one of the highest readings I've ever seen, sir," she said.
"You were heavily intoxicated.
"This is a serious charge, you put people at risk on the day in question."
Kelly, originally from the Moree area and now living in Tamworth, told the court he had never felt compelled to get a driver's licence.
"Most of my life I've lived and worked on farms so I didn't really need it," he said.
Ms Soars replied that now he was living and working in the city he should try and get his licence as soon as he possible, once his two-year disqualification is up.
Kelly said he had been seeking an alcohol rehabilitation program and was almost finished the traffic offenders' program.
He must submit his certificate to the registry in the next month.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom said that while the reading was extraordinary there were no other aggravating features.
Police pulled over a blue LDV ute on Kent Street, near Woodward Avenue, in South Tamworth, about 9am on September 10 for a random breath test.
Kelly was behind the wheel and admitted he didn't have a licence. A woman was in the passenger seat.
He was arrested after a positive roadside breath test, and blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.261 back at Tamworth Police Station.
He told police he was "going to do some jobs" when he was stopped.
He told officers he had consumed about 15 stubbies of Tooheys Extra Dry at home between midday the day before and 6.30am the day he was caught.
