14-year-old and 16-year-old Tamworth boys denied bail with Neville Woodbridge on combined 50 charges in Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
December 8 2022 - 5:00pm
The trio were arrested by Operation Mongoose police and have been denied bail. Picture from file

TWO Tamworth teenagers have been refused bail on dozens of break-in and property crime charges, while a magistrate has also refused to release a co-accused man.

