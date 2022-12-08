TWO Tamworth teenagers have been refused bail on dozens of break-in and property crime charges, while a magistrate has also refused to release a co-accused man.
The 14-year-old and 16-year-old boys, and 20-year-old man - all arrested by Operation Mongoose police - face a combined 50 charges, accused of a crime spree across Tamworth.
The Leader can reveal the 14-year-old is facing 15 offences after handing himself into Tamworth police on Thursday morning.
He was denied bail, while a 16-year-old boy was refused bail on 20 charges in a closed hearing in Tamworth Children's Court on Thursday morning.
Co-accused Neville Woodbridge, a 20-year-old Tenterfield man, also failed in his bid to get bail in Tamworth Local Court at the same time after magistrate Julie Soars refused his release application.
He was taken into the custody of Corrective Services NSW while a solicitor for the Aboriginal Legal Service will enter pleas to Woodbridge's 15 charges when he returns to court later this month.
The trio face a combined 50 charges accused of a raft of offences such as aggravated break and enters; stealing cars; riding in stolen vehicles; larceny; breaching bail; entering enclosed lands; disguising their faces with intent to commit an indictable offence; and entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence. The offences allegedly occurred across Tamworth.
About 3.15am on Wednesday, police were called to a home on Bandalong Street in Hillvue after reports of a break-and-enter, where a mobile phone and an Audi sedan were stolen.
It's the police case that the Audi was used to travel to a caravan park in Tamworth before its occupants allegedly stole several items from nearby properties.
About 4.30am on Wednesday, Operation Mongoose police were patrolling and spotted a group of juveniles allegedly attempting to break into a home in Johnston Street in North Tamworth.
Officers gave chase and arrested a 16-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, who were all taken to Tamworth Police Station and later charged.
The 13-year-old boy was charged with riding in a stolen car. He was granted conditional bail to front Tamworth Children's Court next week.
Police said investigations into the multitude of offences are continuing, and further charges could be laid.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
