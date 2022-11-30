A TAMWORTH man accused of robbing a pizza store and a coffee shop at gunpoint has abandoned a bid for rehabilitation bail until prosecutors can confirm which charges they will press ahead with.
Tamworth Local Court heard a bed had been set aside for Corey James Hall at a drug and alcohol facility.
The bail review that had been slated for the 27-year-old didn't go ahead on Wednesday after the court heard his charges had not yet been locked in by the Crown.
"At the moment you're facing two very serious charges," magistrate Julie Soars told Hall, when he appeared via video link from Clarence Correctional Centre.
"Without knowing whether those serious charges are going to be certified it's a very difficult bail application."
Hall has not been required to enter pleas to two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, which can each carry up to 25 years behind bars, if found guilty.
Hall and his Legal Aid defence solicitor Rachel Howell decided to hold off on making the rehabilitation bail bid.
"Yep, I'm happy for that," Hall told the court.
"It all makes sense."
The court heard Hall had lived through traumatic circumstances but wanted to make changes.
"He's someone who wants to get some assistance for his drug issues," Ms Howell said.
Ms Soars adjourned the matter to December. The Crown will consider the charges it will proceed with against Hall in the meantime.
"No bail application today has been finalised so I'll mark him bail not applied for, refused," Ms Soars said.
Hall was arrested in the hours after police were called to reports of a gunpoint robbery at Coffee Run in West Tamworth on the morning of August 3.
Police raided a Denne Street home as part of their investigations and allegedly seized a firearm and clothing.
Hall is accused of smashing his way into the Bridge Street business through a window then threatening an employee at gunpoint for cash.
The 40-year-old man working at the time was hospitalised with shock.
Hall faces a further allegation that he was the gunman that held up Domino's Pizza in West Tamworth about 9pm on June 14 and fled with the cash drawer.
Hall also faces charges of taking and driving a car; and not keeping a firearm safely.
Hall was sentenced to community-based orders for several separate matters before the local court on Wednesday.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
