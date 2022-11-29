WHAT do you get when you cross a five-star hotel room with an off-the-grid hut?
The newest luxury accommodation nestled in the mountains of Quirindi.
Gilay Estate is the brainchild of engaged couple Sandy Rogers and Alexandra Gawthorne, who are hoping to attract city slickers to the country.
The couple, who both work in marketing, were living in Sydney before the pandemic hit, but spent most of lockdown living at Mr Rogers' parents farm in Quirindi.
This is where the dream of opening Gilay Estate was born.
READ ALSO:
Mr Rogers said the secluded stay was to show off the region to spark a spike in tourism.
"The thing that really hits you on the head when you come out from the city is just how still and tranquil it is," he said.
"We hope people have a different point of view on this part of Australia because currently it's not really known as a hot tourism destination.
"We're hoping to help change that."
The estate will include three identical secluded luxury huts featuring a king-sized bed, kitchen, fireplace and a wood-fired hot tub.
The couple worked on the design with Mudgee based architect Cameron Anderson, to bring the vision to life.
"We put a lot of time and effort into that single hut design to make sure it was really unique and beautiful from the inside and out," Mr Rogers said.
With the estate nestled into the "food-bowl of Australia" the couple are hoping to take full advantage of what the Liverpool Plains has to show off.
"I think there's curiosity around this area," Mr Rogers said.
"If we can create experiences fit for metro standards, which is what we're trying to do, I think we'll see a really positive spike in tourism."
The couple has been working closely with tourism group The Plains Inc to attract more visitors to the region.
"They've been pioneers on a modern take on tourism in this area," Mr Rogers said.
Ms Gawthorne and Mr Rogers will speak at The Plains Inc's Summer Calendar Launch and Networking Event on Wednesday 30 November, at the Quirindi Golf Club at 7pm.
The event is free but RSVP is essential.
Gilay Estate is located at 615 Colly Plains Road and is expected to open in the second half of 2023.
Pre-stay vouchers and gift cards will be available online from December 6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.