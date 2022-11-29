The Northern Daily Leader
Ricky Duke Doolan, 31, has case adjourned in Moree court, accused of murdering Tamworth man in Boggabilla

By Breanna Chillingworth
November 30 2022 - 6:30am
Ricky Duke Doolan, 31, remains in custody on one charge of murdering a 32-year-old Tamworth man. Picture from file

A MAN accused of murdering a Tamworth man has had his case adjourned for another two months for police to gather further evidence.

