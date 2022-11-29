A MAN accused of murdering a Tamworth man has had his case adjourned for another two months for police to gather further evidence.
Ricky Duke Doolan, 31, remains in custody on one charge of killing a 32-year-old Tamworth man in Boggabilla in September.
During a mention of the case in Moree Local Court on Tuesday morning, Doolan was not required to enter a plea to the charge.
Magistrate Roger Prowse adjourned the case to January for charge certification, where the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will be expected to confirm the allegation it will proceed with.
Doolan made no application for bail and it was formally refused.
He will remain in custody until the case returns to court.
READ ALSO:
Police and paramedics were deployed to Brown Street shortly after 11.30pm after reports of a stabbing.
Police allege the 32-year-old victim was found with stab wounds at the scene.
Officers gave CPR before paramedics from Queensland took over and rushed him to Goondiwindi hospital. He died a short time later.
A crime scene was set up and New England police launched Strike Fore Bruntnell to investigate the stabbing murder.
Following investigations, Queensland police then arrested Doolan at a Goondiwindi home about 1.30am on September 3.
New England detectives travelled to Toowoomba Magistrates Court where they successfully applied to extradite Doolan back to NSW.
He was escorted to Moree Police Station and later questioned and charged with murder.
He's been in custody since his arrest.
A GoFundMe fundraiser saw more than $15,000 raised for the family in Tamworth in the wake of the 32-year-old's death.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.