A WOMAN has been killed after a ute crashed down an embankment south of Tamworth.
Investigators said the woman had not yet been formally identified on Thursday afternoon, and her age was unclear.
The woman was headed towards Tamworth on the New England Highway about 11am when her ute left the roadway near Goonoo Goonoo and crashed into a guard rail.
The force of the crash saw the ute career down an embankment into Swamp Creek.
Police said witnesses to the crash rushed to help the woman.
"Members of the public went to the aid of the driver; however, she died at the scene," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Her age is not known.
"Officers from Oxley Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash."
Police, detectives and crews from the Rural Fire Service (RFS) spent several hours at the scene, about 23km south of Tamworth.
Investigators combed the roadway, the guard rail, as well as the wreckage in the creek, and spoke to witnesses at the scene.
Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing, and police said a report will now be prepared for the coroner, who would rule on the cause of death.
The woman is the second to die on Tamworth roads in just four days after a woman aged in her 60s was killed on Monday on Appleby Lane, near Bective.
