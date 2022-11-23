A DRIVER has jumped from a truck just moments before it exploded on the edge of Tamworth.
The semi-trailer tipped and then burst into flames on Manilla Road at Hallsville just before midnight on Wednesday.
Fires crews from several Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigades, along with Fire and Rescue NSW crews and Hazmat firefighters, rushed to the scene and could see the flames as they arrived.
"Our pumper arrived almost simultaneously with [Fire and Rescue NSW] 452 and started to get to work to protect the load of firewood in the trailers from igniting," an RFS spokesperson said.
Witnesses said the truck driver managed to escape the wreckage before the fire. It's understood the driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
"Once mopped up, RFS crews assisted [Fire and Rescue NSW] in decanting the remaining diesel from the truck's tanks," the RFS spokesperson said.
"A great effort by all agencies, working together."
Crews managed to contain the fire pretty quickly and mopped up the scene, which shut the road for several hours.
The scene was declared safe before 2am by emergency service workers.
