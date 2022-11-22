A WOMAN killed in a crash on the edge of Tamworth this week was visiting the area, it's been revealed.
The woman, aged in her 60s, died at the scene of the crash on Appleby Lane, near Bective, about 11.30am on Monday.
The woman, who was from the North Coast area, was driving along Appleby Lane when the car left the roadway on a straight stretch and crashed into a tree.
The Leader understands the woman had been visiting family in the Tamworth area at the time of the crash.
Police are now examining whether fatigue, speed or even driver distraction could have contributed to the crash.
The road was closed for much of Monday as forensic police and detectives combed the scene for clues as to the cause of the crash.
A report is now being prepared for the coroner who will rule on the cause of death.
Four people have been killed on the region's roads in four separate crashes since November 12.
