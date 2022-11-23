A TRIAL date has been set for a Tamworth man accused of stabbing another man in the temple during an alleged brawl.
Kane John Smith-Croft, 26, appeared via video link from custody at Kempsey Correctional Centre in Tamworth District Court where he was asked for his pleas to the charges against him.
He has denied an allegation of wounding a man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on October 28 last year.
"Not guilty," he replied.
He admitted to a separate charge of using unlawful violence on a different man causing him to fear for his personal safety, last year.
"Ah, guilty," he replied, when asked for his plea.
The second charge also relates to an incident in West Tamworth on October 28, 2021.
Following the pleas, Judge Andrew Coleman listed the case for trial in August next year.
The court heard the trial would run for five days, based on current estimates from the Crown and defence.
Smith-Croft did not make any application for bail during the arraignment.
"The matter's been listed for trial," Judge Coleman told Smith-Croft.
"There will be steps taken no doubt with your solicitor or counsel."
Smith-Croft was arrested on the afternoon of October 28, last year, after police were called to reports a brawl had broken out at a West Tamworth home.
Smith-Croft is accused of stabbing a 32-year-old man in the head with a bodkin needle, as well as being involved in the brawl.
Tamworth Local Court heard previously that an eyewitness claimed the bodkin was embedded in the alleged victim's left temple.
Emergency services arrived and the man was taken to Tamworth hospital for emergency treatment.
The court was told earlier that the man was put into an induced coma and flown to Newcastle for surgery.
