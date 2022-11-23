The Northern Daily Leader
Kane Smith-Croft to stand trial accused of wounding with intent after alleged stabbing in temple of man in West Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
November 24 2022 - 5:00am
Kane Smith-Croft appeared via video link in Tamworth District Court to enter pleas. Picture from file

A TRIAL date has been set for a Tamworth man accused of stabbing another man in the temple during an alleged brawl.

Local News

