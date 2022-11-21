FORENSIC investigators and detectives have combed the site of a deadly crash on the outskirts of Tamworth as they try and piece together what happened.
Police have confirmed a woman has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Appleby Lane.
The woman is yet to be formally identified by family but officers said the woman is believed to be aged in her 60s.
Investigators confirmed the crash occurred near Fairs Road at Bective, about 25km north west of Tamworth.
Officers said the car lost control on a straight stretch and left the roadway and stuck a tree, killing the woman.
Investigations into the moments just before the crash are continuing and a report will now be prepared for the coroner who will rule on the cause of death.
The road has been closed since Monday morning.
It's the fourth fatality on New England North West roads in nine days after drivers were killed in separate accidents near Inverell and Armidale last week, while a motorbike rider was killed at Black Mountain.
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a fatal crash on the outskirts of Tamworth.
One person has died in the accident on Appleby Lane, which stretches between Manilla Road and the Oxley Highway.
Police, ambulance and fire crews rushed to the scene about 11.30am after reports of a serious accident.
One person died at the scene and the area has been cordoned off while police investigate.
A crime scene has been setup and Appleby Lane has been closed between the Oxley Highway and Evans Lane at Gidley.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area with investigations into the cause of the crash continuing.
