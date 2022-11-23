SIX juveniles have been captured across Tamworth on Thursday morning after police responded to a wild night of property crime.
Some of the children are believed to be as young as 12 years old and are all in custody at Tamworth Police Station on Thursday morning for questioning.
It comes after several cars were reported stolen, and break-ins recorded across Moore Creek, Calala and West Tamworth. Investigations into the incidents are continuing with several crime scenes.
Operation Mongoose police swooped on Thursday morning, including general duties police and the proactive crime team.
All six juveniles were arrested in West Tamworth, including one boy that was captured in a citizen's arrest by a member of the public.
At least three stolen cars have been recovered by police and seized for further investigations.
No charges have been laid as yet but police said the juveniles were assisting them with their inquiries.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
