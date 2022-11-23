The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Six juveniles arrested across West Tamworth after investigations into break-ins and stolen cars in Calala, Moore Creek and West Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 24 2022 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
Tamworth police rush under lights and siren to West Tamworth on Thursday morning where six juveniles were arrested. Picture supplied

SIX juveniles have been captured across Tamworth on Thursday morning after police responded to a wild night of property crime.

