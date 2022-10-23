A SPECIALIST report needs to be prepared and police facts need to be revised before a Tamworth man can find out his fate for possessing thousands of child abuse images and videos, a court has heard.
Stewart Kennedy remains behind bars and was set to front sentencing in Tamworth Local Court late last week, or a defence application was due to be heard, but the case could not be finalised.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Molly Bland told the court she was waiting on a specialist report to be prepared for the 28-year-old.
She said the report should be ready "shortly after" an appointment Kennedy had, which was booked for mid-November.
"There's no opposition from the prosecution," police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court.
Magistrate Julie Soars offered to set the matter down on a date later that month.
She said lawyers could "take your chances" amid other cases already listed that day.
Ms Bland and Sergeant Baillie agreed and the matter was adjourned.
Kennedy was not required to appear via video link from custody when his case was called on Friday.
Ms Bland confirmed to the court that he understood what was happening in his matter.
No bid for his release was made and Ms Soars formally refused him bail.
Kennedy had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child abuse material.
The court heard a document that was handed up on the last occasion detailing Kennedy's offending had lacked detail and had needed to be worked on by police.
Ms Soars listed the matter for another mention ahead of the finalisation date next month, to confirm officers had finished combing though the child abuse material and labelled which category each image and video fell into.
"I'm going to be asking you for the revised facts," Ms Soars told Sergeant Baillie.
"The facts were inadequate, [they] didn't identify the number of images, or the categories, in sufficient form."
Kennedy has been behind bars since police raided his home in August and claim they uncovered thousands of images and videos of child abuse material.
The court heard previously the search had uncovered 14,000 images and videos.
Kennedy was arrested and charged by Oxley detectives on August 6.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
