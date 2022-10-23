The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Stewart Kennedy's child abuse material charges to go to sentence or defence application in Tamworth court

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The case will go back to court next month. File picture

A SPECIALIST report needs to be prepared and police facts need to be revised before a Tamworth man can find out his fate for possessing thousands of child abuse images and videos, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.