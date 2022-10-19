TWO BROTHERS have walked from court and have "made a lot of changes" in their lives after they stormed into a house and assaulted a man in connection to a relationship breakdown.
Daniel Caldwell, 22, and his younger brother Toby Caldwell, 20, were supported by a handful of family members when they fronted sentencing in Tamworth District Court on Wednesday.
The court heard Toby was "ready, willing and able" to assist his brother Daniel when the pair entered a South Tamworth home in the early hours of January 9, last year, and assaulted a man inside his own house.
When Toby left, Daniel assaulted two other men inside.
The court was told there had been "threats being thrown around" and "unpleasantness" between the first victim, a man in his 20s, and Toby.
Judge Deborah Payne asked Daniel if he could see "how ridiculous" the offending was as he gave evidence at the sentencing hearing.
Daniel said things had heated up and he went to confront the man with Toby that morning.
"Words can't explain how sorry and how stupid I feel, it's the worst decision of my life," Daniel said.
He told the court he had barely touched alcohol and hadn't smoked weed in nearly two years, was working full-time, and was involved in community sport again.
"Having a sober mind or a healthy mind like I do now ... I just wish I was at this point of my life back then," he said.
He told the court he had thought about what happened every night and the trauma he had put the people in the house through.
Defence barrister Steven Doupe called Toby's father David Hobday to give evidence at the hearing.
He detailed to the court how the brothers had lived through difficult times but have had the support of a loving family.
He said the brothers had turned things around since the offending.
"I see a lot of changes in both of them," Mr Hobday said.
Mr Doupe submitted there was little-to-no planning involved in the offending and the injuries caused were towards the lower end.
Daniel and Toby each pleaded guilty to entering the house with the intent to commit a serious offence; and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Daniel faced the further allegations of common assault; and a second count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Daniel admitted to the charges earlier but Toby entered guilty pleas on what was supposed to be the first day of his trial last week, the court was told.
Judge Payne acknowledged Toby played a lesser role, both had good criminal histories and neither had found themselves in trouble while on bail.
She sentenced Toby to two good behaviour orders, the longest being one-year-and-five-months, with the added condition to do 100 hours of community service.
Daniel will serve a custodial sentence in the community for one-year-and-eight-months. He must do 140 hours of community service.
Anna Falkenmire
