Daniel Caldwell and Toby Caldwell handed community-based orders after Tamworth enter with intent and assault

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
October 19 2022 - 6:30pm
Toby Caldwell walked from Tamworth court before his brother Daniel Caldwell was also handed a community-based sentence. Picture from file

TWO BROTHERS have walked from court and have "made a lot of changes" in their lives after they stormed into a house and assaulted a man in connection to a relationship breakdown.

