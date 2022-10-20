A TAMWORTH man is set to stand trial in the district court accused of stabbing another man in the temple with a bodkin needle during a brawl.
Kane John Smith-Croft has been behind bars for close to a year and pleaded not guilty to two charges when he appeared by video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court last week.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Patricia Simpson told the court lawyers had met to discuss issues in the case at a conference.
"I do believe there has been ongoing negotiations," she said.
She confirmed Smith-Croft denied charges of wounding a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm; and affray.
A charge of contravening a domestic violence-related AVO was listed by the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, as related.
Magistrate Julie Soars asked the 26-year-old to confirm whether he pleaded not guilty.
"Yeah," he replied.
She adjourned the case to Tamworth District Court next month, where Smith-Croft will be formally arraigned and a trial date will be set.
"Sir, your matter has been committed for trial to the district court," Ms Soars told him.
No application for Smith-Croft's release from custody was made at the time and Ms Soars formally refused him bail.
Smith-Croft was arrested on the afternoon of October 28 last year after police were called to reports a brawl had broken out at a West Tamworth home.
Smith-Croft is accused of stabbing a 32-year-old man in the head with a bodkin needle, as well as being involved in the brawl.
Tamworth Local Court heard previously that an eyewitness claimed the bodkin was embedded in the alleged victim's left temple.
Emergency services arrived and the man was taken to Tamworth hospital.
He was put into an induced coma and flown to Newcastle for surgery.
The court heard an AVO is set to be finalised in the coming days.
