Exclusive

Stewart Kennedy, 28, refused bail in Tamworth court on child abuse material charge

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 9 2022 - 10:00am
The man was refused bail in Tamworth court just a couple of days after his arrest. Picture from file

POLICE allegedly uncovered more than 1000 images and videos containing child abuse material during a raid on a Tamworth home.

