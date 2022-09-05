A TAMWORTH man has pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material after the court heard a police raid had uncovered 14,000 images and videos.
Stewart Kennedy appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court on Monday.
The 28-year-old's Legal Aid defence solicitor Molly Bland confirmed he could enter a plea to the single charge.
"I plead guilty," Kennedy said.
The document detailing the police case against Kennedy was handed up to magistrate Julie Soars, who immediately flagged missing elements.
"So there's a lack of detail in the facts," she said.
The court heard there was no specific information about what type of child abuse material the 14,000 pictures and videos had been classed as.
"I don't have the number of images in each category," Ms Soars said.
She asked police prosecutor Sergeant Alex Thom if police could add those details to the draft set of facts before the matter goes back to court.
"I think it's in his interests," Ms Soars said.
She ordered a sentencing assessment report be prepared.
The matter was adjourned to next month.
Kennedy will either front sentencing on that date or a further defence application will be made.
"No application for bail today," Ms Soars said.
She explained what was happening to Kennedy.
"I understand, Your Honour," he replied.
Kennedy has been behind bars since police raided his home last month and uncovered thousands of images and videos of child abuse material. He was charged by Oxley detectives on August 6.
The court previously heard police claim some were of real children.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
