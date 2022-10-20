A MAN will spend the night behind bars on Thursday after he allegedly "discarded a hammer" while talking to officers at a regional police station and was arrested.
Police will claim in court the 22-year-old man damaged property in an incident the Leader understands unfolded outside the Narrabri courthouse on Thursday morning, before walking to the police station nearby.
A police spokesperson told the Leader police will allege the man damaged a public payphone and signage while walking along Maitland Street in Narrabri.
He then entered the station up the street from the courthouse and talked to officers, police said.
"Just after 10am ... a 22-year-old man entered Narrabri Police Station and while speaking with officers, discarded a hammer," the police spokesperson said.
The man was arrested and charged with being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence; as well as two counts of destroying or damaging property.
Police refused the man bail to front Tamworth Local Court on Friday.
The Department of Communities and Justice was contacted for comment.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
