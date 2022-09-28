A RANGE Rover stolen during a violent East Tamworth break-in has been seized almost three hours away after a police chase.
The Evoque was found dumped in Moree in the early hours of Wednesday after a police pursuit in Narrabri.
The Leader can reveal the Range Rover - stolen from Brisbane Street in Tamworth - was spotted by Narrabri police just after 1am. Officers gave chase when the car failed to stop.
But, the chase had to be abandoned quickly because of the manner of driving and safety concerns.
Officers continued to patrol for the vehicle, before police discovered the Range Rover abandoned in Arunga Street in Moree.
Police seized the vehicle and had it towed to Moree Police Station for forensic examination.
No arrests have been made, and now police are urgently appealing for dashcam footage of anyone in the Narrabri or Moree areas that may have seen the stolen Range Rover being driven.
The vehicle was stolen during a violent confrontation in a Brisbane Street home on Monday morning.
Police said the 57-year-old woman inside was threatened at knifepoint by one offender who demanded her car keys, bank cards and money about 4.30am.
The armed intruder then fled in the stolen car.
Just after 5am on Monday, three armed offenders then forced their way into a Bourne Street home in West Tamworth, in an incident police believe is linked.
A 55-year-old was assaulted by one of the intruders who also threatened her.
The armed trio fled the home on foot with keys and tobacco. Both homes have been combed by police, as well as forensic officers, for clues.
Oxley detectives confirmed neither of the women were physically injured in the incidents but understandably shaken from their ordeals.
Anyone with information on the stolen car, or who has seen the Evoque being driven, is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
