TAMWORTH detectives are still hunting armed offenders who held up two women at knifepoint inside their homes on Monday.
On Tuesday, police spent a second day trying to track down a stolen Range Rover Evoque taken by the offenders from the Brisbane Street aggravated break-and-enter.
Police said the 57-year-old woman inside was threatened at knifepoint by one offender who demanded her car keys, bank cards and money.
The armed intruder then fled in the stolen car, which police have been trying to track down.
Oxley Detective Acting Inspector Matt O'Hehir told the Leader police had made some breakthroughs in the investigation, but could not release information at the time.
"The Evoque is still outstanding and we're particularly searching for that vehicle so if anyone has any reports on that we would urge them to come forward," he said.
Just after 5am on Monday, three armed offenders forced their way into a Bourne Street home in West Tamworth.
A 55-year-old was assaulted by one of the intruders who also threatened her.
The armed trio fled the home on foot with keys and tobacco. Both homes have been combed by police, as well as forensic officers, for clues.
Detective O'Hehir confirmed neither of the women were physically injured in the incidents but understandably shaken from their ordeals.
"We're investigating these crimes, as we always do, and our inquiries are continuing," he said.
"Tamworth detectives are appealing for any information on these incidents, and we urge the public to come forward and speak to us or Crime Stoppers."
Anyone with information on the stolen car, or who has seen the Evoque being driven, is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
