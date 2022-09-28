FIVE people including a 17-year-old are facing more than 80 charges, accused of illegal hunting and trespassing.
Police said the five had been charged after a six-month investigation, with the 17-year-old to front a children's court on Wednesday.
The investigation by rural crime investigators was launched after multiple reports to police in March and April for illegal hunting and trespassing across the Hunter Valley area.
Police called in the force's Rural Crime Prevention Team as well as the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Hunting squad.
After extensive investigations, rural crime officers homed in on the five.
Three men, aged 23 and 29, as well as the teen boy, have been charged with 81 trespass and hunting offences.
Police confirmed the charges included aggravated entering agricultural land with a hunting dog; entering private land to hunt without an owner's consent; and destroy or damaging property-related offences.
One of the 23-year-old men will appear in Singleton Local Court on Thursday, while the second will appear in Muswellbrook Local Court in October.
The 29-year-old will front Scone Local Court in mid-November.
A 25-year-old woman is facing two counts of owner not disclose the identity of a driver or passenger. She will front Singleton Local Court in November.
