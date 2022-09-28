The Northern Daily Leader
Rural Crime Investigators slap five people with more than 80 charges after illegal hunting and trespassing reports

By Newsroom
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:00am
Police called in the force's Rural Crime Prevention Team as well as the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Hunting squad. Picture by NSW Police from file

FIVE people including a 17-year-old are facing more than 80 charges, accused of illegal hunting and trespassing.

