The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Charles Riley jailed for six months for robbing Hungry Jack's in Armidale in 2018

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:46am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Riley was sentenced in Armidale District Court for robbery.

A man from Queensland has received a six-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to robbing Hungry Jack's four years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.