POLICE are hunting at least two armed offenders who used knives to rob two homes in East and West Tamworth in the early hours of Monday morning.
Tamworth detectives are searching for a Range Rover, as well as another vehicle stolen, when the offenders broke into a home on Brisbane Street, and another on Bourne Street.
Detectives have been told at least two offenders were involved and both were armed with knives when they broke into the homes.
Police have combed both crime scenes and have doorknocked homes to find witnesses.
Oxley police confirmed two aggravated break and enters occurred in the early hours of the morning and they believe both incidents are linked.
Investigators are appealing for anyone that might have seen a Range Rover being driven at speed across Tamworth in the early hours of Monday.
Officers are following a number of leads and said more information will be released later as they continue investigations.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Range Rover, or who saw suspicious activity in the Brisbane Street or Bourne Street areas on Monday morning, is urged to contact Tamworth detectives on 6768 2999.
More to come.
