A MAN has been refused bail after police deployed road spikes in a bid to stop a stolen car on Wednesday morning.
The 23-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly fled the stolen ute in Moree.
Highway patrol officers spotted the white Ford Ranger just after 5am on Wednesday and attempted to pull it over on Edward Street.
Police claim the driver of the ute failed to stop, and officers gave chase.
When the ute sped up, officers continued to chase it before it allegedly hit speeds of more than 100km per hour in a 50 zone.
Officers terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns, a spokesperson said.
Checks of the ute revealed it had been reported stolen from a caravan park in the town earlier in the morning.
READ ALSO:
A spokesperson said after the chase, several locals called police with driving complaints about the stolen ute, and near misses with other motorists.
Officers began searching for the ute, and about 7.20am deployed road spikes which hit the front wheels of the vehicle on Edward Street.
The driver dumped the ute in a park on Wilga Place shortly after and fled.
Officers surrounded the area and a 23-year-old man was captured. He was arrested and taken to Moree Police Station and charged with five offences.
He's accused of driving a stolen vehicle; never being licensed; police pursuit Skye's Law; exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km per hour; and driving in a dangerous manner.
He was denied bail by police to front court.
Officers have issued a public appeal for anyone that saw the stolen white Ford Ranger being driving between 5am and 7.30am on Wednesday, or who has dash cam footage, to contact highway patrol officers on 67570799.
Investigations are continuing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.