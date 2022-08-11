THE excitement ahead of Saturday's big NRL clash at Scully Park is palpable, and a late sales surge has organisers confident nothing can rain on their parade.
More than 9000 tickets have been snagged for the Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks match, inching closer to the 10,000 person limit.
It'll likely be a sell-out, according to Wests Entertainment Group deputy CEO James Cooper.
"We've had a really good late surge, we're very close," he said.
"With the way sales have been heading over the last few days, hundreds of tickets a day sold, we're well on the way to a sellout."
Ground staff have been working around the clock to ensure facilities are in tip-top shape for the influx of footy fans, and preparing for the worst-case scenario - a downpour of rain.
The message: bring your poncho, just in case.
"Everyone's filled with excitement," Mr Cooper said.
"Obviously there's a little bit of rain on the radar around the next few days, but here at the club we're really excited for what's coming over the next few days, it's all starting to happen today.
"The ground is looking at a real picture, and the grounds team are putting the finishing touches on the field in preparation for the Captain's Run training session for the Tigers on Friday."
Truckloads of food and beverages have been carted in to feed the masses, and a new stand to the west of the park installed by council is now sold out and ready to welcome fans.
More than 200 extra seats were added due to high demand, and Mr Cooper reckons they're "the best seats in the house".
The excitement has had a flow-on effect across town, with hotels and motels booked out and the hospitality industry on standby and fully staffed with all hands on deck for a big night.
The Pub Group's Skye Smith said they're expecting big crowds across all entertainment venues in town, particularly the Southgate Inn.
"We're gearing up with some family friendly activities all afternoon, kicking off at about 1.30pm with live music, face painting, and kitchens open," she said.
"We've also got some giveaways, including a signed Wests jersey."
Tamworth is just sports mad, Ms Smith said, so to have a game of this significance right on their doorstep is not just exciting for business, but the entire town.
"Having 8000 to 10,000 people at Scully Park is pretty cool," she said.
Mr Cooper said there's "tremendous energy" across the whole city.
"Naturally when you bring events like this to town, it's not just us that's impacted, it's the people, the town, the businesses around town," he said.
"The hotels and motels are full at the moment, which is great to see."
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
