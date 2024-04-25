Find out what's on this council's financial agenda

Liverpool Plains residents are being urged to have their say on the financial future of the council.
At its Ordinary Council Meeting on Wednesday, April 24, the Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) resolved to place its draft Operational Plan 2024-2025, Fees and Charges Schedule 2024-2025 and Long-Term Financial Plan 2024-2034 (LTFP) on public exhibition for 28 days from Friday, April 26 to Monday, May 27.
The draft Operational Plan is at the core of council's planning framework. It lists activities and projects that council is proposing to undertake in 2024-2025 including:
The Budget and Revenue Policy outlines council's expected income and expenditure for the 2024-2025 year.
During the next financial year council is proposing to invest $52.5 million in capital works and deliver a net operating budget from continuing operations of $26.5 million, which includes the estimated operating costs for the new Water Treatment Plant at Quipolly.
The next step is public feedback. The documents are available on council's website at: Have Your Say.
Submissions will be considered at council's Ordinary Meeting on Wednesday, June 26, prior to the adoption of the draft Operational Plan, Fees, and Charges, and LTFP.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.