Another 13 doctors coming to Tamworth hospital

Patients in the New England region can look forward to improved medical care as Tamworth hospital welcomes 13 senior medical professionals to its staff.
The boost comes in response to the dire shortage of health specialists in the area.
Among the new recruits is anaesthetist Dr. Luke Anderson, who says he's very happy to be putting down roots in his hometown after 10 years of practising in Newcastle, Maitland, and Taree.
"I reckon I'll be here forever. The main thing is the community and getting back home and spending more time around my parents, who are still in South Tamworth. My daughter will get to grow up with her grandparents," Dr Anderson said.
The anaesthetist has already started seeing patients at Tamworth hospital alongside about half of his cohort, with the remaining specialists to start throughout 2024.
Some of the newcomers the Leader was able to confirm include obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Blake Knapman, orthopaedists Dr Nicholas Croker and Dr Johanna Elliot, neurologist Bridget Hughes, and emergency medicine specialist David Stark.
Minister for regional health Ryan Park confirmed other specialists will be joining the hospital's paediatric, oncology, and haematology teams.
Getting another paediatrician in the local public health system will be a huge relief to Tamworth's parents, who can be stuck on a wait list for as long as six years due to a lack of local services.
"With a national shortage of specialists in regional and remote areas, the appointment of 13 doctors at Tamworth hospital is an outstanding result," Mr Park said.
"Attracting skilled and experienced clinicians to our regional and rural areas is always a challenge but one that I'm committed to addressing."
Tamworth's newest anaesthetist said he expects the dozen-plus-one senior medical professionals to go a long way in bridging the region's health gap, but warned there's still a lot more to be done.
"There's always demand, we're always looking for new people, and the pace of the hospital is always fast, but I know I'm enjoying the overall slower pace of country lifestyle," Dr Anderson said.
When asked about how to end the rural health worker shortage for good, Dr Anderson prescribed early-on investment into training and education as the most effective cure.
"Of the 13 new specialists a lot of them are people who have grown up in the area, gone away and done their training, and are coming back," he said.
"People always talk about how to solve the rural doctor crisis, and I think it's all about investing in and encouraging the young people in the area to undertake those studies at university. While it is a long-term investment, it's also the strongest predictor of someone working in the country in the long-term."
Executive director of operations at Hunter New England Local Health District, Susan Heyman, said the district will continue its recruitment efforts to address the shortage of medical professionals in regional areas.
"I'm delighted to welcome these new team members to our wonderful region, as we continue to build out a strong and confident medical workforce at Tamworth hospital," Ms Heyman said.
Those recruitment efforts include local and international drives, incentive schemes, regional training programs, and tertiary study subsidies.
