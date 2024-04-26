Bendemeer celebrates 40 years of creativity, inspiration and community

The ever-popular and much-loved local cultural event, the Bendemeer Art Show, notches up a significant milestone with its 40th anniversary event this year, and Margaret Hemmings has been an integral part of the show's success for more than 25 years.
Now in her 80s and having recently retired to Tamworth, the longest standing member of the Bendeemer Art Show Committee and long-time show secretary is starting to step back to let a new generation take the helm.
Margaret is working alongside the new show secretary Liz Baiocchi, sharing her wisdom as she hands over the reins, with a view to slowing down to give herself more time to focus on her own art.
Margaret, however, will remain on the committee as the Art Show Ambassador.
Despite having been part of so many previous art shows, Margaret is still just as excited about the prospect of each Bendemeer Art Show, and after so many years at the centre of the action as show secretary, and with such a personal interest in art, it will be hard to let go of that central role.
"There is a sense of satisfaction in putting on a good show - especially if we have a successful show which we normally do at Bendemeer," she said.
"That said, we've had some doozies though when we haven't sold a thing, but that happens, then the next year you can be sat there and two hours later you've sold 10 paintings.
"You just never know."
The Friday night opening has always been exciting and special for Margaret.
"Everyone comes in dressed up and eager to see who's won," she said.
"I also like the judging process.
"We've got some really good judges that give us feedback on their selections which is important for the artists that win, but also for those that don't.
"Having said that, you'll find some judges and some artists, like myself, tend to go for a certain type of painting because that's what you like.
"It's a very subjective and personal choice."
Like every facet of society, the Bendemeer Art Show has evolved through the years to reflect changes within the wider community so it remains relevant for its audience, as well as maintains the interest of artists looking to promote their work.
Margaret said this ability had helped ensure the longevity of the show, and was most evident in the type of entries being received.
"We used to predominantly receive many different types of painted entries - landscapes of sheep, valleys and sunrises and miniatures - but today we're seeing a lot more modern, futuristic paintings," she said.
"We're also seeing an increase in digital art - something that would have been unheard of years ago."
Margaret has always enjoyed meeting people through the art show, noting art has many mediums and "many lasting friendships an be made through it".
The Bendemeer Art Show has helped foster creativity and artistic talent among many people, and Margaret remains keen to encourage younger generations to take up the pursuit.
Art has been an integral part of Margaret's life from her childhood when she helped her father paint and construct drama sets while still living in England. Through her adult years Margaret dabbled in all kinds of art, enrolling in a course of Russian Folk Art in the late 1990's at the Tamworth Community College.
Later Margaret was asked to teach at the college, which she did for more than 13 years.
Commenting to the Leader, Margaret laments that fewer children today seem to grow up in homes where there is a focus on art and creativity.
"Children need to be part of a family or in living in an environment that encourages them to take an interest in art - that's when they are more likely to take an interest," she said.
"Today everything is available at the press of a button - they're not going to sit for three or more days and paint something if they can download it and stick it on their wall.
"I taught my granddaughter to paint and she in turn is encouraging her daughter to paint, so I can see a future there because the family has an interest in art.
"But unless you have some involvement in art, younger people are more likely to just flick on the computer and print out something they like."
Margaret said the show committee was increasingly looking for ways to involve more children.
"At one time I held children's art classes in the middle of the art show as well to get them going," she said.
"I don't think as many children paint and draw as they used to because everything is electronic to them."
Bendemeer Art Show Committee president Jamie Hook said it was a testament to the "enduring passion for art in our community" and the "unwavering support of artists, sponsors, and volunteers" that the show had been successful through the years.
He said Bendemeer had provided a platform for both established artists and emerging talents to showcase their work and connect with audiences passionate about the arts.
"We're excited to commemorate this milestone with a showcase of exceptional artistic talent and creativity," Jamie said.
The 2024 judging panel includes local artists Steven King and Julia Griffin, along with photography judge Andrew Pearson.
Margaret said the judges' "expertise and discerning eye" would ensure a thorough evaluation of "the outstanding artworks" submitted for consideration.
The Bendemeer Art Show will run from May 2 to 5, at the Bendemeer Town Hall.
Margaret may have stepped back, but she will still be on hand to receive this year's entries and assist with the set up at the hall.
As part of the anniversary celebrations, the art show will host an opening night gala on May 3, featuring an evening of art and culinary delights, during which the winners of the 2024 Bendemeer Art Show will be announced, adding to the excitement of the evening.
