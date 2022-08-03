The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

New stand coming for Wests Tigers and Cronulla match at Scully Park

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
August 3 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests Entertainment Group deputy chief executive James Cooper. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A new stand will be constructed for next week's clash between Wests Tigers and Cronulla at Scully Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.