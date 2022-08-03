A new stand will be constructed for next week's clash between Wests Tigers and Cronulla at Scully Park.
The 232-seat Western Stand will be situated on the Park Street side of the Scully Park grandstand.
Advertisement
James Cooper, deputy chief executive of Scully Park operator Wests Entertainment Group (WEG), said a new ticket allocation was required because of demand.
Cooper said there had been a late "spike" in ticket sales for the August 13 night match, which mirrored the ticket-purchasing trend in the COVID era.
Read also:
Cooper said the initial allocation of reserved seats had sold out.
"So, we're north of 75 per cent [of capacity]," he said.
WEG said the new tiered-seating stand would "provide a comfortable, uninterrupted view of the game".
Tickets for the stand will be on sale from 10am on Thursday.
Along with the new ticket allocation, general admission tickets are still available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.