A big bump for the region's economy is expected with an expanded Taste Tamworth festival returning for 2022.
Foodies will need to broaden their palette to take advantage of three new events beginning with Sweet Street.
Sweet Street is kicking off the festival in Fitzroy Plaza on the afternoon of September 10 with no tickets required.
Tamworth Regional Council Events Officer Melissa Milasteed said organisers had already fielded interest from hundreds looking to come along.
Ms Millsteed said they're expecting a big economic bump for the town over the duration of the festival, with tickets on sale now.
"I think it excites everyone to come to town and try something new, especially after COVID," she said.
Her own focus will be the Sweet Street event kicking things off at the Fitzroy Street Plaza.
"It's a new event ... it will have a cake competition and lots of fun for the family. Everything's sweet," she said.
Owner of the Daily Cupcake Co Tim Abra is one of those backing the festival.
He began his business during COVID-19 and it'll be the first time he's come to an event of Taste Tamworth's scale, he said.
"We started just after the initial lockdowns because we wanted to work from home, bake some cupcakes, and do deliveries," he said.
"We're super excited. It's a niche just for sweets and baked goods and slices."
Mr Abra is also feeling confident about the number expected for Sweet Street.
"There's some people who are really dedicated to that type of stuff and that type of food in town," he said.
"The cupcakes are pretty good at selling themselves."
Sweet Street on Saturday will be followed by A Taste of Sunset in the evening from 5pm to 8:30pm.
Sunday will then stage the Long Lunch from 12:30pm to 4:00pm.
The Laneway Pop-Up Bar will follow on September 16.
On Saturday September 17, the High Tea in the Gardens and the Kids' High Tea in the Gardens will open between 10:00am and 4:00pm.
Taste in the Park will then make for a grand finale on Sunday September 18 from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
