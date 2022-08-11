The Northern Daily Leader
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
What's on

Tickets on sale: Taste Tamworth festival to return for 2022 with a focus on Sweet Street which features treats

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated August 11 2022 - 6:57am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chef and Kitty Crawford Estate owner Graham Manvell, council's event officer Melissa Millsteed, and Daily Cupcake Co owner Tim Abra. Picture by Mark Kriedemann

A big bump for the region's economy is expected with an expanded Taste Tamworth festival returning for 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.