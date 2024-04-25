Flashback Friday: September 1989, schools were busy and we were feeling charitable

In other news, the family of Mark Anthony Haines, who was found dead on railway tracks near Tamworth on January 16, 1988, continued their own investigations into his death as a result of an open finding at the first inquest into Mark's death. The teen was struck by a west bound good train and fatally injured. A crashed car was found nearby the boy's body, and Mark's uncle Don Craigie said if police could find out who was driving the car "we will find out what happened to Mark". Mark's family continues to search for answers to the teen's death. A second inquest during April 2024 was adjourned for six months.