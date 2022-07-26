MORE THAN $200,000 has been kicked in by the state government for Tamworth to host a rugby league clash next month.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has revealed $229,136 in financial support will roll in to support the NRL West Tigers and Cronulla Sharks match at Scully Park on August 13.
The huge cash boost will pay for "temporary seating, equipment and services" so as many people as possible can make it to the footy, Mr Anderson said.
It's more than 10 times the amount Tamworth Regional Council has already set aside to ensure the game runs smoothly.
West Leagues president James Treloar said the company was thrilled to host the event yet again, which brings "significant economic benefit" to the city.
"Accommodation is booked out while the NRL is in town and local hospitality venues do very well for that two-day period with an influx of visitors from around the region," he said.
The funding comes from the state government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund.
The game helps kick goals for the local economy, with an estimated cash injection of more than $2.5 million this year.
Mr Anderson said the clash draws more than 10,000 fans.
"I know our home-grown rugby league fans are looking forward to heading along to watch a great game right here in Tamworth, rather than having to travel make the journey to Newcastle or Sydney to watch the game's best," he said.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
